Following her rise to online fame, Kim Ye-ji maintains that her life has not undergone significant changes since the Olympics.

"Alright then, here's the bling-bling," says Kim. "Guess that's why my bag felt so bloomin' heavy!"

The 32-year-old casually flaunted the shiny prize to CNN Sport at her shooting range, nestled amidst an endless sea of trees in the mountainside of North Jeolla Province, over 200 kilometers (approximately 124 miles) south of the capital of Seoul.

Signs on the streets of Imsil County congratulating Kim on her Olympic victory serve as quiet reminders of the viral fame she gained this summer. Louder are the luxury brand photo shoots and numerous TV appearances on Korean networks.

Internet users first fell for the South Korean shooter after her stone-cold expression with a pistol at a World Cup event in Baku, Azerbaijan, in May, and then more prominently at the Olympics in Paris, earning praise for her "main character energy" and "the most aura I've ever seen in an image."

But once she sets down her pistol, her stern expression gives way to a more laid-back demeanor, and she often raises her right eyebrow as she speaks, revealing a side not many are familiar with.

"Honestly, things haven't changed too much since the Olympics," she modestly tells CNN Sport.

Born for Shooting

Kim's sporting career took off when she raised her hand in response to a simple question from an elementary school gym teacher: "Who wants to try some shooting?"

At the time, shooting wasn't a popular sport in South Korea, and the country had only won a total of seven medals – two gold, four silver, and one bronze – across four Olympics by the time Kim started shooting in 2005.

"I was young then and thought it would be fun. I didn't think about being serious and becoming a world-class athlete from the start, it was just fun."

Kim may not have started shooting with ambitious dreams, but her talent was enough to turn it into a career and a source of income.

"I just stuck with it to make money first. If I did it for fun as a student, I shot to make money at a business team."

Shooting remained a job for Kim until 2019, when she met her current coach Kwak Min-su at the Imsil County Office team.

"I started working hard after meeting Coach Kwak. He's been a very credible coach, so I wanted to work hard and pay him back."

Hard work and natural talent only elevated Kim's career, elevating her precision with the pistol. In April this year, she became the only South Korean shooter to qualify in two events for the Paris Olympics – 10m air pistol and 25m pistol – after finishing second in both events in the Korean national trials.

Then in May, she set the women's 25m pistol world record in Baku, where her impressive concentration and "aura" went viral on X.

Emotions at the Paris Olympics

The sheer scale of the Olympic stage can often make athletes nervous, especially for those participating for the first time. But that wasn't the case for Kim.

"I didn't feel much emotion during the 10m event, I was really enjoying myself during the Games," she says, with her teammate Oh Ye-jin just two lanes away among the eight athletes competing.

As the shooters simultaneously fired at their target, those with the lowest points gradually walked off until Kim and Oh were the last two vying for the gold medal. Kim finished with 241.3 points, falling just 1.9 points short of Oh, but she remembers it as "a very happy moment."

"There were some regrets, but that's just a regret that comes after every match. It's not because I didn't win a gold medal, but because I didn't do my best."

Just a few days after standing on the podium, Kim experienced an "emotional rollercoaster" at the women's 25m pistol qualification round, despite remaining composed. She scored no points in the 11th round of qualifying after failing to shoot within the allotted three seconds, which affected her chances of advancing to the finals.

"That mistake wasn't the end of the Games, so I calmed myself down by thinking about the next round of shots."

Despite refocusing and scoring 10 points 16 times out of the remaining 19 shots, she failed to qualify for the final.

Icon of Charisma and Style

People weren't just drawn to Kim's charisma during the games, but also her unique style – an elephant plush towel, a backwards cap, and futuristic shooting glasses.

Despite sporting an outfit that would fit right into a Blade Runner film during competitions, Kim describes herself as a "simple dresser" who enjoys wearing crop tops and white jeans on her off-days and her team uniform for training or event days.

"I dress simple and plain, but people say I look good."

Despite dressing modestly at times, Kim says the elephant plush towel that hangs on her hip is a must-have at all competitions, as well as her cap, glasses, and shoes for shooting.

"When I shoot, I get gunpowder on my hand, so I wear a towel to wipe the powder off."

While she remains humble about being called a "fashion icon," Kim has done numerous photo shoots with popular brands like Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, winning over her fans' hearts.

"Did you run out of target board? Why are you shooting at my heart...?" one fan commented on an Instagram post of her Louis Vuitton shoot.

Kim managed to gain Elon Musk's appreciation after he commented on a video of her competing in Baku, stating that she was suitable for an action movie role. This praise led to Kim landing a part as an assassin in the series "Crush," a spin-off of the film "Asia."

When asked about her unexpected role in the series before it was made public, Kim acknowledged her athletic background, saying, "I've never contemplated acting, but if I'm dubbed a marksman and it opens up an avenue for people to understand marksmanship better, I'd gladly participate."

During photo shoots, interviews, and commercials, Kim never forgets her identity as a marksman.

"I'm grateful for being labeled a fashion icon, but I'm an athlete first and foremost, and marksmanship is a fundamental aspect of my life," she explained.

Since Kim began practicing marksmanship, South Korea has produced several notable athletes in the sport, such as Jin Jong-oh, who won four golds and two silvers across five Olympics, and Kim Jang-mi, who secured a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

At the Paris Olympics, South Korea won the most shooting medals in the country's history, with three golds and three silvers. As the nation continues to excel, Kim aims to promote the sport further.

With an eye on the LA 2028 Olympics, Kim is meticulously preparing, beginning with the ISSF World Cup final set to take place in India later this month.

In addition to self-motivation, Kim has made a promise to her six-year-old daughter that she will become an Olympic champion in the upcoming Games. Upon winning silver in Paris, her daughter cheered, "Mommy, you won a silver!" but quickly added that she should aim for gold next time.

"Just wait, mommy will win the gold," Kim promised in response.

