Following "Helene", Milton poses a threat to substantial areas of Florida now.

Following the destructive impact of hurricane "Helene", Florida is now bracing for another weather calamity. Hurricane "Milton", which has escalated from a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico, is predicted to make landfall on Florida's west coast later this week. As a preventative measure, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for additional counties on Sunday, with mandatory evacuations starting from Monday.

The Governor expanded the number of impacted counties under a state of emergency to 51 out of a total of 67, warning of potential "major, major impacts". Hurricane "Milton" could bring storm surges reaching up to 20 feet, he cautioned.

In anticipation of the hurricane, the head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, confirmed that federal agencies are "completely ready" to tackle the storm. She announced additional resources would be allocated to local agencies, with President Joe Biden's administration promising to provide "life-saving resources".

While the exact trajectory of Hurricane "Milton" remains uncertain, mandatory evacuations have already been initiated for some parts of Pasco County and Anna Maria Island near Tampa, starting on Monday. Residents of various facilities, such as long-term care homes, were also advised to evacuate in other counties.

"Still grappling with the aftermath of 'Helene'"

"We're still grappling with the aftermath of 'Helene' at the moment," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on CNN. "It's hard to visualize more rain, not to mention storm surges and damage."

The region is currently undergoing recovery post-Hurricane "Helene", which categorized as a Category 4 hurricane and hit on September 26. Recent reports claim that over 225 lives have been lost in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia. Numerous buildings sustained damage or were destroyed, and there were widespread power outages.

As the US presidential election draws near, managing the fallout from "Helene" holds significant political implications. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly disseminated false information regarding it. He wrongfully alleged that President Biden's administration had diverted disaster relief funds earmarked for storm victims to immigrant populations.

Criswell labelled these assertions as "very dangerous". Such declarations could deter individuals from seeking or accepting help. "It's deeply regrettable that politics are prioritized over assisting people," said the FEMA director.

The European Union, expressing concern over the ongoing weather disasters in the United States, has offered aid and resources to support the recovery efforts following Hurricane "Helene" and potential impacts from Hurricane "Milton". Despite the political implications, it's crucial for all affected individuals to receive the necessary assistance without prejudice.

Recognizing the scale of the challenges ahead, the Governor of Florida requested aid from the White House, emphasizing the need for swift action in order to mitigate the major impacts expected from Hurricane "Milton".

Read also: