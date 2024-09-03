- Following Corona Valley's aftermath, music has resurfaced in the Southwest

The peak in choral and musical participation in Baden-Württemberg, as stated by the state's Music Association (Landesmusikverband - LMV), has reversed the decline seen in previous years. Notably, the association currently boasts more members than during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 14% surge last year alone, amounting to over 780,000 individuals. This improvement is also credited to enhanced youth programs, as the number of young musicians under 18 participating in choirs and associations spiked by approximately 3.3%, reaching over 86,000.

LMV President, Christoph Palm, emphasized the significance of young musicians in shaping the future of music culture. Furthermore, the "Vereint.Musik.Machen" initiative, launched in 2022 and financed by the Ministry of Culture, has demonstrated success in drawing in new members to orchestras and choirs. The LMV revealed that nearly one-third of all amateur, non-professional musicians in Germany hail from Baden-Württemberg.

The LMV encompasses four choral and seven instrumental associations, totalling roughly 12,000 ensembles. These include the Badische Chorverband, the Baden-Württembergischer Sängerbund, and the Landesverband des Deutschen Zithermusik-Bundes.

Despite the challenging circumstances of the The coronavirus pandemic, the LMV witnessed a remarkable surge in membership, outpacing pre-pandemic levels. This resurge in participation can also be attributed to the successful implementation of the "Vereint.Musik.Machen" initiative.

