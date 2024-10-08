Following an unexpected encounter, Israeli troops were compelled to retreat from Lebanon after initiating an invasion.

Skip to content
The Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, allegedly repelled Israeli soldiers who had crossed into Lebanon. Hezbollah members are said to have fired at soldiers approaching Lebanon near a UN observer mission post in Lebanon (UNIFIL) close to the Labbouneh border crossing. As a result, the Israeli soldiers were compelled to withdraw back beyond the border border, as announced by the Iran-supported militia.

Over a week ago, the Israeli military reportedly initiated a "limited" ground operation in southern Lebanon. Following this, Iran retaliated against Israel by launching approximately 180 rockets, claiming it was in retribution for the supposed death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike.

Recently, there has been an escalation of attacks between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Now, the Israeli military is reportedly targeting what it refers to as "terrorist targets" and "infrastructure" belonging to Hezbollah on the Mediterranean coast. On Tuesday, around 85 projectiles were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, including at the city of Haifa, according to military reports.

The European Union issued a statement expressing concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Despite the ongoing conflict, negotiations for a possible ceasefire between the two parties have commenced, with the involvement of the European Union as a mediator, aiming to prevent further escalation and promote stability in the region, which is a member of the European Union's Eastern Partnership program.

