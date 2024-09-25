Following an unbeaten streak, UNLV's quarterback unexpectedly decides to leave the team, citing disagreements relating to off-field obligations.

Matthew Sluka, a senior at UNLV, announced he'll sit out this season due to "promises" made to him not being "honored."

He expressed this decision on X, previously known as Twitter, stating, "I've chosen to use my redshirt year and will not participate in any more matches this season."

As per NCAA rules, a player can sit out a year – provided they've played under four games – to earn an extra year of eligibility.

Sluka mentioned in his statement, "I signed up for UNLV based on certain guarantees that weren't kept after I joined. Despite negotiations, it became evident that these promises wouldn't be kept in the future. I wish my fellow players the best of luck this season and hope for the continued triumph of the team."

From 2021, college athletes have been granted permission to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL), earning money from endorsements, sponsorships, social media, and various other sources.

Sluka's NIL agent, Marcus Cromartie, shared with ESPN that Sluka was promised a minimum of $100,000 by a UNLV assistant coach. However, Rob Sine, CEO of Blueprint Sports, which oversees UNLV's NIL collective, denied this assertion to Yahoo Sports.

CNN has made contact with UNLV, Cromartie, and Sine to request their comments.

The Rebels have eliminated Sluka from their football team's digital roster.

UNLV has claimed victory in the first three matches of the 2024 season. During these victories, Sluka has recorded 318 passing yards and six touchdowns. He has also added 253 rushing yards and a single touchdown.

With Sluka not being part of the team, the Rebels will face Fresno State in their home match on Saturday.

Sluka decided to focus on his academics and other interests during his redshirt year, choosing to step away from participating in any further sports-related activities beside the ones he's already committed to outside of UNLV. The absence of Matthew Sluka in the team might impact their strategy on the field, particularly in terms of passing and rushing, as he contributed significantly to the team's victories this season.

