- Following an initial setback, Braunschweig subsequently welcomes Polter and Jaeckel.

struggling Eintracht Braunschweig in 2. Bundesliga has responded to their disappointing start by bringing in reinforcements for both defense and offense. Defender Paul Jaeckel, on loan from 1. FC Union Berlin, joins the team for the season. Striker Sebastian Polter returns to the club he played for in the U17 team back in 2006/07, having previously been let go by Schalke 04.

Kessel, the Sporting Director, shared his thoughts on polter, saying, "He's a true goal-scorer with plenty of experience and a knack for finding the back of the net. We're looking forward to him bringing that same passion and inspiring play to our team." Polter, who last played on loan at Darmstadt 98, signed a two-year contract.

Jaeckel, at 26, is expected to boost the defense in Braunschweig, which has already allowed 13 goals in just three league games. "We've had a rocky start, but I'm confident that we can work together to achieve our goal of maintaining our spot in the league," said Jaeckel, a former youth player for VfL Wolfsburg.

