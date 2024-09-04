Following a vessel collision in the North Sea, the retrieval of submerged ship Verity was successfully accomplished.

The forepart of the vessel, referred to as the bow, was hoisted onto a transfer vessel on a Wednesday, using a hovering crane. The lifting process of the 50-meter-long, 580-tonne bow had begun the day prior. The retrieval of the ship's rear section had been a success in August, which also included recovering a deceased sailor. Several vessels, including three tugboats, two barges, and two other ships, participated in the salvage operation of the debris.

The salvaged wreckage will now be transported to the Netherlands for appropriate disposal, as stated by WSV. The cleanup at the site was still ongoing, with plans to remove debris such as hatch covers from the seabed. Following an investigation, the area is expected to be reopened for shipping.

Eric Oehlmann, Head of the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping in Bonn, commended the "excellent salvage operation" and the "highly proficient work" of all involved. He added, "It's fortunate that two sailors were rescued." His thoughts also went out to the families of the deceased and missing.

The 91-meter-long "Verity" and the 190-meter-long bulky cargo ship "Polesie" collided in the German Bight in October. While "Polesie" remained afloat with 22 people aboard, "Verity" sank with its seven crew members. One crew member was recovered dead shortly after the incident, and two survivors were rescued from the wreckage. The search for the then-four missing sailors was called off after 24 hours.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Since "Verity" was sailing under the British flag, a responsible British authority is investigating the cause of the accident, as reported by WSV. There's close cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Maritime Casualty Investigation. A conclusive report is yet to be released.

The following salvaged wreckage of the "Verity" will be transported to the UK for further investigation, as mentioned by the British authorities. After the comprehensive lifting of the bow on a Wednesday, the rest of the following debris from the "Verity" will undergo disposal processes.

