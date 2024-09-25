Following a two-decade-long tenure, Sri Lanka has welcomed a fresh leadership figure as its head of government.

The recently elected President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has installed a new Prime Minister. Harini Amarasuriya steps into this role, becoming the first female head of the government in the country in 24 years, holding the second most influential position after the President.

Amarasuriya, 54, is a professor at a university and an activist, sharing a similar background with President Dissanayake. Both are part of the Marxist-influenced coalition, National People's Power.

Dissanayake's win over former President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the elections last Saturday was mainly due to the Sri Lankan population's resentment towards the old political elites, who they blame for the country's current predicament. Struggling with an unparalleled economic crisis in recent years, Sri Lanka faces a challenging situation. Dissanayake now needs to deliver on his campaign promises, which include easing austerity measures.

With his party securing only three seats in the 225-member parliament, it's no easy task for the new President to form a complete cabinet. Dissanayake had earlier mentioned that he would dissolve parliament early and call for fresh elections if he emerged victorious. At present, the new Prime Minister is handling the responsibilities of four additional ministries: Justice, Health, Women, and Trade and Industry. Another party member, Vijitha Herath, has been appointed to manage six more portfolios.

Politics in Sri Lanka, like many other parts of the world, is usually a male-dominated sphere. According to a study by Pew Research Center, only 13 out of 193 countries had a woman leading the government last year. However, Sri Lanka is also the first country to have a female Prime Minister. From 1960 to 2000, Sirimavo Bandaranaike maintained this position.

Harini Amarasuriya's appointment as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the second female head of the government in the country since Sirimavo Bandaranaike, holding this position for 24 years. Despite facing an economic crisis, Sri Lanka, located in South Asia, is known as the first country to have two female heads of government in its history.

