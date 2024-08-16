- Following a six-year hiatus, North Rhine-Westphalia Celebration makes its comeback.

Following a six-year break, North Rhine-Westphalia commemorates its state anniversary once more with a massive public event. Known as North Rhine-Westphalia Day, this celebration takes place this weekend (17th and 18th of August) in Cologne.

Various organizations, regions, and authorities will showcase themselves on a vast expanse, offering activities and displays of their work. Spanning over 2.5 kilometers, the festive mile is the event's focal point, with Cologne Rheinauhafen serving as the center.

As stated by Daniel Kölle, the head of Cologne's Events, Film, and Television Stabsstelle, "The exhibition area stretches across approximately 70,000 square meters, or equivalent to 70 football fields - a rather sizable space." However, estimating the number of attendees is somewhat challenging. Initially, organizers predict 100,000 visitors per day.

The state anniversary falls on August 23rd - a date marked by North Rhine-Westphalia's establishment in 1946. In 2006, the first North Rhine-Westphalia Day was held to honor its 60th anniversary, with the event taking place every two years since 2012. The last observance in 2018 was organized by Essen. Unfortunately, the large-scale event was negatively impacted by the Corona pandemic in both 2020 and 2022.

In Cologne, the spectacle of the vast blue-light zone is anticipated to be captivating. Emergency and rescue services will exhibit their equipment, including a notable presence from the state police, who plan to demonstrate dog units and water cannons. Additionally, various ministries will participate. The Ministry of Justice will construct a "Justice Village," encompassing a court, prison, and prisoner transport. The German Life-Saving Association (DLRG) plans on conducting a rope descent from a bridge.

Multiple stages offering daily programs, including talks, lectures, readings, poetry slams, and concerts by artists like reggae singer Patrice and pop rapper Mo-Torres, are also scheduled.

For the first time, the traditional summer concert by the state government will be incorporated into the celebrations. On Saturday, the North West German Philharmonic, directed by Frank Beermann, will perform on Cologne's Roncalliplatz. The concert will also be live-streamed on WDR television and WDR 3 radio.

The North Rhine-Westphalia Day is completely free for all residents.

