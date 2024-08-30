Skip to content
Following a heated confrontation, the investigation persists.

In the hub of Pforzheim's city center, a man sustaines severe injuries during a fiery clash. The individual responsible for the incident remains unapprehended.

Law enforcement authorities continue their hunt for the elusive suspect. (Historical photograph)
After an physical fight in Pforzheim's city center, law enforcement is still on the lookout for an escaping individual. Authorities shared this info. The disagreement took place in the afternoon on Thursday, leaving a 44-year-old gentleman severely hurt. A second person then swiftly left the area. Despite extensive searches, including the use of a helicopter, the man remained elusive to the police.

The elusive suspect is described as being around 1.8 to 1.9 meters tall, with short hair and a robust, muscular frame. He was said to be wearing a blue shirt and a dark cap. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the criminal investigation department.

The specifics of the situation were initially hazy.

The altercation that led to the physical fight took place in The Pforzheim city center. Subsequently, the authorities are urging the public to provide any information about the incident in The Pforzheim.

