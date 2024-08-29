- Following a five-year hiatus, the performer returns to their on-screen role.

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow (51) is bouncing back onto the silver screen after a five-year break. She'll be sharing the limelight with Timothée Chalamet (28) in the movie "Marty Supreme," helmed by Josh Safdie (40). Multiple entertainment publications, like "Variety" and "Deadline," reported this exciting news.

Paltrow had chosen to put her acting career on hold to concentrate on her business, Goop. The brand became notorious for its unconventional items, such as a scented candle imitating womanly aromas and rose quartz eggs designed for private areas. In a November 2023 chat with "ET Online," she revealed that it might be Timothée Chalamet who draws her back into acting: "He's got a pretty good charm, I reckon."

Swapping Timothée Chalamet for Robert Downey Jr.

Previously, Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. (59) shared the screen in several Marvel productions. Her last theater outing was in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, as Pepper Potts. Now, she's coming back, not alongside Downey Jr., but with Chalamet by her side. Meanwhile, the "Iron Man" hero is preparing to resurface in the Marvel universe as Dr. Doom.

Gwyneth Paltrow's acting career took off in the 1990s, with movies like "Sliding Doors" (1998), "Emma" (1996), and "Se7en" (1995). She was bestowed with an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" (1999).

During her appearance on "Hot Ones" earlier this year, she expressed regrets over some films she made in the '90s, stating, "I take a look at some of the movies I made in the '90s, and I think they'd simply not be made today." She attributed this to the lower budgets of those movies, saying, "There's more range in art when less is at risk, and individuals can truly express themselves without constraints. And those are generally the movies that have a lasting impact."

"Marty Supreme" Details

Paltrow's role in "Marty Supreme" remains a mystery, as well as the film's plot. It's a biopic, supported by A24, based on the life of table tennis player Marty Reisman (1930-2012). The studio confirmed the project and Chalamet's involvement through the platform X in July.

