Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsNumber of

Following a brutal assault, the number of fatalities in Haiti has climbed to a minimum of 115.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
After the assault by a criminal band, the fatalities in Haiti have climbed to a minimum of 115.
After the assault by a criminal band, the fatalities in Haiti have climbed to a minimum of 115.

Following a brutal assault, the number of fatalities in Haiti has climbed to a minimum of 115.

After a vicious assault by an infamous criminal group on the town of Pont-Sondé in Haiti, the count of lives lost has climbed to at least 115, as per the mayor of a nearby town. Myriam Fièvre from Saint-Marc shared this information with AP news agency on a recent Wednesday. There's speculation that the actual death toll could be higher, as search and rescue operations continue, and certain parts of Pont-Sondé are still inaccessible.

The bloody incident on October 3 marks one of the most deadly massacres in recent Haitian history, with initial reports from the UN suggesting 70 fatalities.

The notorious gang, Gran Grif, has been pinned as the perpetrators of the attack. A neighborhood watch group, aiming to challenge the gang's dominance over territory and extortion income, was apparently the catalyst for the conflict. Over 6,200 inhabitants fled to Saint-Marc as a result.

Port-au-Prince's metropolis is a staggering 80% under the control of criminal gangs, and even an international police force has been unsuccessful in restoring order. Criminal activity is not confined to the capital; the Artibonite region, home to Pont-Sondé, also plays host to these dangerous groups.

The number of lives lost in the Pont-Sondé massacre, as reported by the mayor of a nearby town, has surpassed 115.Considering the ongoing search and rescue operations and the inaccessible areas, the actual number of fatalities could exceed this figure significantly.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest