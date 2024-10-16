Focus on the significant statements made by Trump in these crucial sections from Fox News and Bloomberg.

His concerns include his controversial pledge to utilize the American military against his political adversaries, whom he referred to as "internal adversaries."

Additionally, a town hall event transformed into an unexpected 39-minute music session that left some supporters inspired, but others watching on TV felt it was awkward.

In spite of withdrawals from interviews with CBS’ “60 Minutes” and with CNBC, Trump has answered questions in other ways. It's beneficial to take a closer look at what exactly Trump is stating as the presidential election approaches, displaying a man who frequently changes his thoughts, has an extremely high self-opinion, believes no experts know more than him, and is ready to use the presidential power in unprecedented ways.

In the forthcoming quotes, you'll find Trump's indistinct stream of consciousness he calls "the weave."

He regards himself as the ‘pioneer of IVF’

Trump was eager to discuss the IVF issue after being asked about it during a Georgia town hall on the Fox News program, “The Faulkner Focus,” that featured an all-female audience.

Trump acknowledged that he and the Republicans were in support of IVF, but he did not mention that many anti-abortion activists oppose the procedure. He claimed that Democrats' efforts to portray IVF as endangered under his administration are incorrect. However, Trump admitted that he did not fully understand the IVF process following Alabama's Supreme Court limiting access to the procedure in that state. The legislature later reinstated access.

He won't guarantee expanding the child tax credit

Trump was inquired about what he plans to do for mothers like her who has seen the child tax credit shrink during the Fox town hall. Neither the Fox host nor Trump referenced the increase in the tax credit that came after Trump's tax bill and the subsequent temporary increase by Democrats during the Covid-19 pandemic. It's likely that the woman's concern stemmed from the expiration of the temporary extension.

Trump also didn't mention that his own tax measures will expire next year. Everyone anticipates an extension, but Trump's answer, which brought back his 2017 tax cut law, did not suggest a broad increase.

He views the Democrats as the ‘internal adversaries’

Trump's supporters attribute his talk about using the military inside the US to Biden's claims of a foreign interference in the election. However, there is no indication of a multitude of foreigners attempting to disrupt the Election Day.

Trump later made it clear that when he speaks about "internal adversaries," he's referring to Democrats and his political opponents.

He disregards the impact of tax cuts on the national debt

Bartiromo did ask Trump a valid question about his economic proposals, which is filled with tax cuts for seniors, wage earners, car buyers, and more. Bartiromo questioned how Trump plans to pay for it, considering the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget claims that his plan would add $7.5 trillion to the national debt.

Bartiromo highlighted that The Wall Street Journal concluded that Trump's proposals would increase the debt more than Vice President Kamala Harris’ proposals. Trump suggested that his tariff plan will stimulate domestic manufacturing, asserting that foreign companies will cover the tariffs rather than importers and consumers, which economists claim is fallacious.

He remains nonchalant about the specifics of his tariff plan

Bartiromo brought up how The Journal states that the price hike will ultimately be passed on to consumers. Trump disagreed, asserting that his objective is not to raise the prices but to make importing items too costly so that no Chinese company can sell anything in the US. The plan's details are still being developed. Bartiromo herself was puzzled by it.

BARTIROMO: So your plan is, is the threat of a 200% tariff will prevent them from importing the cars?

TRUMP: Sure, of course.

BARTIROMO: So you won’t actually have to implement it, meaning the prices won’t increase? That’s your strategy?

TRUMP: Of course, I never – until now, I said 200. I’m using that as a figure of speech.

BARTIROMO: But you say 200 quite often.

TRUMP: Oh, I will say – well, I will say 100, 200. I will say 500. I don’t care. They will not import cars into this country ...

BARTIROMO: I see.

He disregards experts' knowledge

During the Tuesday interview in Chicago, Trump was confronted with experts' objections to his tax proposals, which piled on to the debt. Trump refused to accept the data and knowledge put forward by experts.

Rejecting knowledge is a pattern with Trump. It could be job earnings data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, crime data from the FBI, or any other information he disagrees with.

He's Superior to the Fed Chair

Trump expressed his belief that while a president should not have unrestricted power to adjust interest rates, they should hold more influence over the Federal Reserve if elected, as he is "better" than Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

He Won't Confirm or Deny Conversations with Putin

Journalist Bob Woodward, in a new book, reports that Trump has remained in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office. When asked by Micklethwait if he had any communication with Putin, Trump declined to answer, stating it's smart to be friendly with world leaders.

Discussing the 'Smart Thing' of Speaking with Putin

Trump defended the idea of maintaining a relationship with Putin, emphasizing that the two nations possess significant nuclear arsenals. He asserted that having a friendly relationship with Putin is a positive thing, not a negative one, for the United States.

MICKLETHWAIT: That sounds ...

TRUMP: If I have a relationship ...

MICKLETHWAIT: That sounds very much like ...

TRUMP: ... I don’t – I don’t talk about that. But I will tell you that if I did, it’s a smart thing. If I’m friendly with people, if I have a relationship with people, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing, in terms of a country. He’s got 2,000 nuclear weapons and so do we. China has a lot less but they’ll catch us within five years.

MICKLETHWAIT: That sounds ...

TRUMP: If I have a relationship ...

MICKLETHWAIT: That sounds very much like ...

TRUMP: ... I don’t – I don’t talk about ...

MICKLETHWAIT: ... you did talk to him.

TRUMP: ... I don’t talk about – no, I don’t talk about that. I don’t ...

MICKLETHWAIT: You talk about ...

TRUMP: I don’t ever say it.

MICKLETHWAIT: ... talked to Netanyahu. You’ve talked to ...

TRUMP: But I can tell you what, Russia has never had a president that they respect so much. But more importantly, or less importantly, I guess, I went into Russia and people said, oh he likes Putin and Putin likes him. Let me tell you, the first thing I did was terminate Nord Stream 2. Nobody ever heard of Nord Stream 2.

Trump refused to comment on his ongoing communication with Putin, but he did mention that he halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during his presidency, which was a significant project transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.

The US: A Progressing Nation

Micklethwait questioned Trump on how imposing tariffs on allies will benefit the US, following the country's victories in World War II and the Cold War with the help of allies.

Trump has faced criticism for commenting negatively on the current state of Detroit, which is currently undergoing a revival, according to CNN's report.

Insulting Harris' Intelligence

Trump repeated his frequent claim that Kamala Harris gave the "dumbest answer I've ever heard" during her "60 Minutes" interview. He stated that Harris is not as intelligent as Biden.

Aging Leaders Becoming Acceptable

Trump defended the idea that older leaders, like himself and Joe Biden, should be allowed to hold positions of power, following criticism of Biden's mental abilities during his presidential campaign.

Trump's Foreign Policy Approach

Micklethwait asked Trump if he would appoint a CEO aged 78 for a business, to which Trump replied that individuals with experience and wisdom should be considered for such positions.

Trump's Geopolitical Strategy

Trump acknowledged that having the dollar as the world's currency provides significant advantages to the US and would maintain this status by threatening and intimidating other nations.

January 6: A Day of 'Love and Peace'

Trump denied any responsibility for his supporters' attempt to disrupt the counting of electoral votes on January 6, 2021. He claimed that false conspiracy theories were being propagated to instigate the violence.

Addressing the Media

Trump expressed his mistrust of Google and discussed the possibility of breaking up TikTok, an internet giant with Chinese ownership. He mentioned the importance of maintaining a free press in the United States.

The 'Weave' of Trump's Answers

Trump's responses are often lengthy and disjointed, as he frequently shifts his focus and comments without completing his thoughts. This inconsistent communication style is a continuous feature of his interviews.

TRUMP: Alright, I'll lay it out for you – so I said – it's just the basics – it's known as the weave. It's a mixture of various things unfolding.

Trump's criticism of his political opponents as "internal adversaries" stems from perceived threats within the political sphere.

Furthermore, Trump's disregard for experts' knowledge and opinions extends to economic proposals and tax plans, often rejecting data that contradicts his beliefs.

