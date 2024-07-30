- FMC earns more thanks to the savings programme

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the dialysis specialist, is making progress in its corporate restructuring. In the second quarter, the company's adjusted operating profit rose by eight percent to 433 million euros, thanks to cost savings, as reported by the company, which is listed in the MDax index. Revenue decreased slightly to 4.77 billion euros. Analysts had expected earnings and results of this magnitude. The forecast for the current year was confirmed.

Since late November last year, FMC, which had been struggling for some time, and DAX company Fresenius have been pursuing separate paths. Although Fresenius still holds more than 30 percent in FMC, following the accounting separation, the FMC contribution to its participation only appears in the financial result of the former parent company.

Fresenius Medical Care's restructuring efforts have also led to improvements in its pharmaceutical product portfolio, with sales increasing by 10% in the last quarter. Despite the overall revenue decrease, the company's adjusted earnings from pharmaceutical products saw a significant boost, contributing positively to the company's financial results.

