Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsPharmaceutical products

FMC earns more thanks to the savings programme

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), a dialysis specialist, is changing its corporate structure. To what effect?

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
FMC's dialysis specialist is making progress with its restructuring.
FMC's dialysis specialist is making progress with its restructuring.

- FMC earns more thanks to the savings programme

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the dialysis specialist, is making progress in its corporate restructuring. In the second quarter, the company's adjusted operating profit rose by eight percent to 433 million euros, thanks to cost savings, as reported by the company, which is listed in the MDax index. Revenue decreased slightly to 4.77 billion euros. Analysts had expected earnings and results of this magnitude. The forecast for the current year was confirmed.

Since late November last year, FMC, which had been struggling for some time, and DAX company Fresenius have been pursuing separate paths. Although Fresenius still holds more than 30 percent in FMC, following the accounting separation, the FMC contribution to its participation only appears in the financial result of the former parent company.

Fresenius Medical Care's restructuring efforts have also led to improvements in its pharmaceutical product portfolio, with sales increasing by 10% in the last quarter. Despite the overall revenue decrease, the company's adjusted earnings from pharmaceutical products saw a significant boost, contributing positively to the company's financial results.

Read also:

Comments

Related

No one expects an immediate interest rate cut, yet investors look eagerly to what the Fed will...
Economy

Big Tech and the Fed are making investors nervous.

Big Tech and the Fed are making investors nervous. Tension grows on Wall Street as Fed decision approaches. Investors are particularly focused on the ongoing earnings season. Merck & Co, among others, is seeing a significant decline, while traders are snapping up PayPal shares. The anticipation of key events has

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public