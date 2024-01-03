Ravensburg - "Flying Christmas tree": tree damages car

A fir tree on the roof of a car has damaged a moving vehicle in Wangen im Allgäu (Ravensburg district). The Nordmann fir tree was probably not secured well enough on the roof of the car on Tuesday, as the police reported on Wednesday. During the journey, the tree came loose and crashed onto the hood of a 56-year-old man's car. The tree, which had become airborne, caused damage of 800 euros. No one was injured. The police are now searching for the fleeing driver.

Source: www.stern.de