Health - Flu epidemic has begun in Germany: RKI advises vaccination

The Robert Koch Institute reported a significant increase in flu cases back in December - now the experts have certainty: the flu epidemic in Germany has begun. According to the RKI 's definition, the beginning is retrospectively dated to the week ending December 16, 2023, as shown in a report published on Wednesday evening.

The National Reference Center for Influenza Viruses at the RKI regularly tests samples from patients with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection. According to the experts, in simple terms, the flu epidemic begins when influenza viruses are detected in every fifth patient sample.

For the weeks between December 18 and 31, almost 9,000 flu cases confirmed by laboratory analyses have been submitted to the RKI so far, the report states. However, due to the holidays, the figures for the last week of December can only be evaluated to a limited extent, as fewer tests are carried out during this time, among other things. A total of around 16,600 cases of flu have been reported to the institute since October.

Predominant virus type first appeared as swine flu in 2009

According to the latest report, influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses were most frequently detected recently. School-age children and young adults are particularly affected. The RKI writes on its website that this subtype first appeared during the 2009 flu pandemic: as so-called swine flu. Since then, it has also circulated seasonally in Germany, most recently in the 2018/19 season.

In flu waves in which this pathogen dominated, it has been observed that very severe illnesses and deaths have also occurred in younger adults and children, especially when underlying illnesses were present. "Overall, however, such severe courses are rare in young people."

According to the RKI, older people in particular are at risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from influenza. "The number of deaths can fluctuate greatly during the individual flu waves, from several hundred to over 25,000 in the 2017/18 season."

RKI advises vaccination

Influenza often manifests itself through a sudden onset of illness with fever, muscle aches or headaches, as the RKI informs. "This is often followed a little later by a dry, irritating cough." A third of those who fall ill have only mild symptoms and another third have no symptoms at all. Those affected are usually ill for five to seven days.

In 2022, the flu epidemic began in November, which was unusually early. In the years before coronavirus, it usually started in January and lasted three to four months, according to the RKI.

"All people for whom the Stiko recommends the flu vaccination should get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already done so," says the current report. This includes all people aged 60 and over, pregnant women, the chronically ill, residents of retirement and nursing homes and people with an increased occupational risk.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de