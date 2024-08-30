Skip to content
Flower's stance on the K-issue remains undefined for now.

Around the final months of summer, the Union will determine its prospective chancellor nominee. While there's a prominent frontrunner, Bavaria's Minister of Science maintains that it's premature to make such an assumption.

The contest for Markus Blume (r) continues; speculations rise about Markus Söder (l) potentially securing the Union's nomination for the Chancellorship position. (Archive Image)

For Bavaria's Science Minister Markus Blume, the Union's Chancellor candidate selection isn't set in stone yet. "Markus Söder is a charismatic figure who appeals to people nationwide. That's a major advantage. The CSU could hold the Chancellor position, that's not up for debate. For me, the K-choice remains unresolved," Blume's political ally commented during an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung".

Regarding the Union's potential success with a candidate Söder in the upcoming national election, Blume stated: "That's not an issue at hand just yet." CDU leader Friedrich Merz mentioned that the Union would resolve its K-issue in late summer, which spans from September to "around October." He and Söder had agreed on this timeline. Merz, the CDU chairman and leader of the opposition in parliament, is widely considered the front-runner for the role - even from Söder's vantage point.

From Blume's perspective, both parties posses "powerful engines capable of not only uniting the Union but also Germany," Blume remarked. When prompted if he could envision serving as a federal minister, he responded: "I belong in Bavaria."

The Union's Chancellor candidate, currently under consideration, is Markus Söder, according to Blume's political ally. Despite Söder's charisma and potential national appeal, Blume has not yet made a definitive decision about the Union's Chancellor candidate, which remains unresolved for him.

