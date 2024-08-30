- Florida carries out capital punishment on a 57-year-old offender

In the United States state of Florida, a 57-year-old convict was administered lethal injection as punishment. The execution took place on a Thursday at 6:15 PM, as per the Florida Department of Corrections' announcement. The individual was found guilty of capital punishment in 1995 for homicide and rape.

He was found guilty of taking the life of an 18-year-old college student and repeatedly violating his 21-year-old sister's integrity in a Florida forest back in 1994, as per court documents.

The siblings encountered a harrowing situation while camping

The man and an individual posing as his sibling reportedly encountered the siblings at a campsite in February 1994, as per the Florida Supreme Court records. During a stroll, the man mercilessly slit the 18-year-old's throat and relentlessly assaulted him on the head. He then subjected the 21-year-old to multiple violent encounters that night and continued the next morning.

The man was sentenced to death in 1995. His companion allegedly received a life imprisonment sentence.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis sanctioned the execution in July. As per the Death Penalty Information Center, 13 executions have taken place in the U.S. in 2024, with this being the first execution in Florida for the year.

The convict who was executed in Florida was initially accused of crimes committed in a Florida forest. Following his conviction, he was sentenced to death and served his time in a Florida prison.

Read also: