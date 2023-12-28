3rd league - Florian Schnorrenberg new coach of VfB Lübeck

VfB Lübeck has signed Florian Schnorrenberg as its new coach. The relegation-threatened third-division soccer club made the announcement on Thursday. The 46-year-old already gained experience in the relegation battle in the 3rd division between 2018 and 2021 as coach of Hallescher FC and SG Sonnenhof Großaspach.

Schnorrenberg had to leave Halle in December 2021. A few months earlier, he had led the club to relegation. He is now set to do the same in Lübeck. The promoted club went into the winter break in 18th place in the table after a 2:1 win at Sandhausen before Christmas. The gap to a non-relegation place is currently three points.

Lübeck parted company with their promotion coach Lukas Pfeiffer just over two weeks ago. Most recently, former HSV professional Bastian Reinhardt stepped in as interim coach. The 48-year-old lacks the soccer coaching license to be promoted to head coach on a permanent basis. However, Reinhardt is to continue as Schnorrenberg's assistant coach.

