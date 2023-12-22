Florian Hempel makes incredible darts comeback

German Florian Hempel turns up the heat at the World Championship and knocks last year's semi-finalist Dimitri van den Bergh out of the tournament. The victory has another direct consequence for the darts pro.

Florian Hempel produced a brilliant comeback at the World Darts Championship in London and knocked Belgian star Dimitri van den Bergh out of the tournament once again. The 33-year-old from Cologne turned around a 0:2 deficit with a sensational comeback and surprisingly won 3:2. "I'm the man for comebacks," said Hempel in the winner's interview.

Hempel had already won this duel at the World Championships two years and one day ago, winning 3:1. The former handball player got off to a weak start, but then improved noticeably and actually prevailed in the end thanks to strong nerves. Van den Bergh missed a total of three match darts, but proved to be a fair loser after the match, while Hempel could hardly believe his luck.

The win is important for Hempel for two reasons: he remains in the running at the World Championship and will meet Stephen Bunting or Ryan Joyce (both England) in round three after Christmas. Hempel is also defending his tour card, which will allow him to take part in many important tournaments in 2024. In the event of a defeat, Hempel would have faced a long tour of several qualifying tournaments in order to retain his status as a professional player on the PDC circuit.

On Thursday evening, Gabriel Clemens was the first German to reach the third round and will now face the English world-class professional Dave Chisnall. Ricardo Pietreczko still has the chance to reach the third round on Saturday against Callan Rydz. A duel with top favorite Luke Humphries from England awaits him there.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de