Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewshamburggöttingenlkalower saxonycharlotte lindholmhanoverlindholmanais schmitzmediapeoplegermanyflorence kasumbacrime scenetelevisionmaria furtwänglerndrcrime series

Florence Kasumba drops out of "Tatort"

The NDR "Tatort" with Maria Furtwängler returns to Hanover. This means that Florence Kasumba is leaving the team.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Florence Kasumba says goodbye to "Tatort". Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Florence Kasumba says goodbye to "Tatort". Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime series - Florence Kasumba drops out of "Tatort"

Actress Florence Kasumba (47) is quitting the Göttingen "Tatort" crime series. This was announced by Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) in Hamburg. "My role as Anaïs Schmitz was an interesting challenge for me and I really enjoyed developing and playing the character," said Kasumba in retrospect, according to the statement. "Tatort" detective Charlotte Lindholm - played by Maria Furtwängler (57) - will once again be investigating throughout Lower Saxony from Hanover in the future after six assignments in the southern Lower Saxony city.

In the crime series, Lindholm, who according to the script actually works for the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Hanover, was transferred to Göttingen. There she met Kasumba's character Anaïs Schmitz, among others, as a co-investigator. This time is now over. This also marks the end of the remaining Göttingen"Tatort" team (including Daniel Donskoy and Luc Feit). Schmitz and Lindholm will investigate together for the last time in the case "Geisterfahrt", which will be broadcast on February 11 (8.15 p.m.) on Ersten.

"Saying goodbye to Göttingen is not easy, working with Florence Kasumba and the team meant a lot to me," said Maria Furtwängler. Charlotte Lindholm remains a restless investigator who doesn't stay in one place for long.

Kasumba, who has also appeared in films in the Marvel superhero series, will also be seen once again alongside Federal Police Commissioner Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) in a North German "Tatort", according to NDR. The broadcast is planned for the year after next.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public