Floods: Warning level 3 for Chemnitz, Würschnitz and Mulde

The flood situation has worsened in parts of Saxony. At several gauges on the four-level scale, the value for alert level 3 was reached by midday on Sunday. Specifically, this affected the Chemnitz at the gauge in Chemnitz, the Würschnitz in the Jahnsdorf area and the Zwickauer Mulde in Wechselburg and Colditz. However, there was also a glimmer of hope. According to the State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology, the rain area over Saxony has weakened considerably. Therefore, it will not come to alarm level 4 as feared.

However, the melting snow will lead to the alert level 3 being exceeded at other gauges - for example on the Zschopau, the Freiberg Mulde and the United Mulde, said Uwe Büttner, hydrologist on duty at the State Flood Center. "The situation is more relaxed in the other river basins." The guideline values for alert level 2 and alert level 1 have been exceeded in isolated cases. However, this is not particularly dramatic. The precipitation that is expected to fall in the next 48 hours is relatively low and will not significantly accelerate the snowmelt. Nevertheless, Büttner did not want to give the all-clear. "We should continue to monitor the situation, but without fear of a catastrophe," said the expert.

There were road closures in Chemnitz and the surrounding area as a result of flooding and surface water, for example on the Bundesstraße 180 in Burkhardtsdorf. The city of Chemnitz warned residents of flooding in the morning. Flood warning level 3 means that flooding could occur in built-up areas and cause major damage, according to a statement. There may also be a risk to life and limb. The population was asked to stay away from watercourses, avoid basements, underpasses and similar areas and not to cross flooded areas on foot or by vehicle.

In Saxony, it had rained heavily for several days in a row and snowed in the hills and mountains. "However, the white splendor will not last because a thorough dew process will already begin on Christmas Eve," it said. The focus was on the Mulde river basin - the Zwickauer Mulde, the Freiberger Mulde and the Vereinigte Mulde. Further flood warnings were issued for the Elbe, the river basins of the Lausitzer Neiße, the tributaries of the Upper Elbe and the Upper Weiße Elster. In Dresden, the Elbe level on Sunday afternoon was 4.50 meters, normal is two meters.

Data from the German Weather Service showed on Sunday how much rainfall had affected individual parts of Saxony over the past few days. In Tannenberg (Erzgebirge), for example, 69.1 liters of precipitation per square meter fell from Saturday morning to Sunday morning - the highest value in the Free State. It was followed by Stollberg-Gablenz (58.7) and Pockau-Forchheim (58.3).

As a result of rain and snowfall, the police and fire departments in the Chemnitz area had their hands full on Saturday. Slippery winter roads and fallen trees led to considerable traffic obstructions in some cases, the Chemnitz police department announced on Sunday. There were also significantly more traffic accidents. Officers had recorded more than 120 accidents by the early hours of Sunday morning.

