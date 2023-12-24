Storm - Floods: Warning level 2 at Chemnitz and Würschnitz

The flood waters continue to rise in parts of Saxony. Flood warning level 2 on the four-level scale was issued for the Chemnitz and Würschnitz rivers on Sunday night. Flooding could occur in individual areas, according to the Saxony Flood Center early on Sunday morning. Residents were asked to exercise caution, for example not to go into basements. The Chemnitz fire department also reportedly used flood sirens to warn the population of the danger.

Alert level 3 was already in place for the Lungwitzbach at the St. Egidien gauge, while the Zwickauer Mulde had reached level 2 at the Wechselburg 1 gauge. Otherwise, after the extensive rainfall of the past few days, several rivers were under a level 1 flood warning. This could possibly change over Christmas. On Czech territory, the water levels of the Vltava, Elbe and Eger continued to rise until Christmas Eve, according to the website of the state flood control center on Saturday.

Current water levels of the Saxon rivers

