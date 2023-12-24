Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssundaybad weatherfloodwarning levelfloodingriversczech republicfire departmentchemnitzsaxony

Floods: Warning level 2 at Chemnitz and Würschnitz

The flood waters continue to rise in parts of Saxony. Flood warning level 2 on the four-level scale was issued for the Chemnitz and Würschnitz rivers on Sunday night. Flooding could occur in individual areas, according to the Saxony Flood Center early on Sunday morning. Residents were asked to...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Floods: Warning level 2 at Chemnitz and Würschnitz

The flood waters continue to rise in parts of Saxony. Flood warning level 2 on the four-level scale was issued for the Chemnitz and Würschnitz rivers on Sunday night. Flooding could occur in individual areas, according to the Saxony Flood Center early on Sunday morning. Residents were asked to exercise caution, for example not to go into basements. The Chemnitz fire department also reportedly used flood sirens to warn the population of the danger.

Alert level 3 was already in place for the Lungwitzbach at the St. Egidien gauge, while the Zwickauer Mulde had reached level 2 at the Wechselburg 1 gauge. Otherwise, after the extensive rainfall of the past few days, several rivers were under a level 1 flood warning. This could possibly change over Christmas. On Czech territory, the water levels of the Vltava, Elbe and Eger continued to rise until Christmas Eve, according to the website of the state flood control center on Saturday.

Current water levels of the Saxon rivers

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public