Floods: streets in Lübeck flooded

Rain and wind are causing water levels to rise in parts of Schleswig-Holstein. After the rainfall, however, frost and snow are already expected.

Footpaths and jetties are surrounded by floodwater on the banks of the Trave in Lübeck's city center. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Floods: streets in Lübeck flooded

Lübeck (dpa/lno) Some streets in Lübeck and Travemünde are under water due to persistent rainfall and squalls. The water level of the Obertrave reached 1.06 meters above sea level on Wednesday, according to the police. This also caused numerous manhole covers to overflow.

Rainfall and an increasing risk of flooding are expected to continue. According to the police, people should avoid the affected areas during this time and not drive their vehicles through flooded streets. Cars should be removed from the affected areas. There have been no injuries due to the flooding.

According to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD), the continuous rain is expected to continue into the evening. Gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour are expected in some areas. On the other hand, frost and snowfall are expected on Thursday night. According to the DWD, the roads may therefore become slippery.

