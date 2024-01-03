Skip to content
Floods: SPD head of budget brings suspension of the debt brake into play

In view of the tense flood situation in several federal states, leading SPD budget politician Dennis Rohde has brought a renewed suspension of the debt brake into play. "The full extent of the flood damage is not yet foreseeable, but for precisely such cases we have the option of suspending the...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Flooded street in Verden an der Aller on Sunday.aussiedlerbote.de
It is now being "carefully" examined "whether we can reach this financial dimension", Rohde added. The member of the Bundestag, whose Oldenburg-Ammerland constituency is one of the regions particularly affected by the current flooding, also referred to the special responsibility of the federal government. "It was true a few years ago for the people in the Ahr valley and it is still true today: the people in the affected regions can rely on the federal government," he told Stern magazine.

As a result of the Federal Constitutional Court's budget ruling, the Bundestag had to pass a supplementary budget for 2023 in December - and once again suspend the debt brake.

The FDP, which is in government with the SPD and the Greens, is currently opposed to suspending the debt brake for 2024 as well. On the other hand, there have also been calls from several parties and economic experts in recent weeks to fundamentally reform the debt brake enshrined in the German constitution.

Source: www.stern.de

