Storm - Floods: Soest district lifts large-scale operation

In view of the current easing of the flood situation with falling water levels, the district of Soest has lifted the large-scale emergency situation for the entire district. District Administrator Eva Irrgang (CDU) had declared the emergency situation in connection with the extreme flooding, waterlogged ground and dykes.

A major emergency situation is declared in NRW when the lives or health of numerous people, animals or considerable material assets are endangered and support for the emergency services working on site is necessary due to a great need for coordination. However, in view of the weather forecasts, the district of Soest emphasized that the lifting of the major emergency situation does not mean that the all-clear has been given. The German Weather Service (DWD) was expecting a new continuous rain situation in the night from Monday to Tuesday.

The Soest district water management department will remain on standby over the long New Year weekend. The Lippe and the tributary Glenne or Lippstadt and Lippetal are currently under particular observation. Due to the very high groundwater levels, more cellars are at risk of flooding. In addition, the district of Soest urgently advises against entering river banks or dykes due to the dangers.

Source: www.stern.de