Storm - Floods: Schwesig and Backhaus on the Elbe

In view of rising water levels, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig and Environment Minister Till Backhaus (both SPD) want to visit the Elbe region on Thursday (3.15 pm). Together with the District Administrator of Ludwigslust-Parchim Stefan Sternberg (also SPD) and Boizenburg's Mayor Rico Reichelt (Left Party), they want to get an idea of the flood situation.

In Dömitz and Boizenburg, the Elbe exceeded levels of more than 5.55 and 5.45 meters respectively on Wednesday. Alert level 1 has been in force since the water level exceeded five meters, and flooding is only considered to have occurred from alert level 2 onwards. According to the official forecast, the estimated water levels of 5.80 should not be exceeded. In Dömitz, 5.60 meters were expected for Wednesday and Thursday and 5.55 meters in Boizenburg for Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a storm surge warning has been issued for the German Baltic coast. Accordingly, water levels of up to 1.2 meters above the mean water level are expected in the Bay of Lübeck on Thursday. To the west of Rügen, an excess of 1.1 meters is predicted and to the east of Rügen an excess of 1 meter.

Source: www.stern.de