Storm - Floods: Rinteln lifts evacuation

The city of Rinteln has lifted the evaluation of a street due to the threat of flooding. The residents of the affected street have been able to return to their homes since Wednesday morning, the town council announced on Wednesday. Firefighters had secured the road on Wednesday night and set up a flood protection system provided by the state. More than 100 residents of the affected street had been evacuated on Tuesday because a dam was threatening to breach.

