Floods: Platform set up in Lilienthal

In Lilienthal near Bremen, citizens can now offer each other help online. In view of the floods, the volunteer agency has set up a platform for this purpose, as the municipality announced on Saturday. Citizens can ask for tools, donations in kind or a sympathetic ear - or offer help. Requests...

In Lilienthal near Bremen, citizens can now offer each other help online. In view of the floods, the volunteer agency has set up a platform for this purpose, as the municipality announced on Saturday. Citizens can ask for tools, donations in kind or a sympathetic ear - or offer help. Requests or offers must be sent by email to [email protected].

