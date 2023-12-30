Support - Floods: Platform set up in Lilienthal
In Lilienthal near Bremen, citizens can now offer each other help online. In view of the floods, the volunteer agency has set up a platform for this purpose, as the municipality announced on Saturday. Citizens can ask for tools, donations in kind or a sympathetic ear - or offer help. Requests or offers must be sent by email to [email protected].
Source: www.stern.de