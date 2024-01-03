State Office for the Environment - Floods on many rivers in the north and east of Bavaria

Continuous rain has caused many rivers to rise in the north and east of Bavaria and has also led to flooding in some places. As reported by the Flood Information Service (HND) of the Bavarian State Office for the Environment in Augsburg on Wednesday, several water levels in Upper and Lower Franconia exceeded reporting level 3 - such as the Lauer in the district of Bad Kissingen and the Steinach in the district of Coburg. The River Regen near Cham in the Upper Palatinate has also reached reporting level 3. Individual built-up properties, cellars and streets could be flooded.

The police headquarters in Upper and Lower Franconia each reported around 20 weather-related incidents on Wednesday morning. For example, smaller roads were flooded and trees had fallen.

For large parts of Upper and Lower Franconia as well as the Upper Palatinate and Lower Bavaria, the HND continued to warn in the morning of flooding and the exceeding of reporting level 3 on many river courses. The HND even expected the level of the River Regen near Cham to exceed reporting level 4 by midday on Thursday, meaning that built-up areas could be flooded on a large scale.

The situation is not expected to ease until Thursday. Until then, the German Weather Service is still expecting continuous rainfall of 50 to 60 liters per square meter within 48 hours. The Rhön, the Franconian Forest and the Fichtel Mountains as well as the Bavarian Forest will be particularly affected. At the same time, it will remain very windy with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour in some areas. In the south of Bavaria, however, the sun is expected to come out from time to time.

Situation report of the HND Warning situation report of the DWD

Source: www.stern.de