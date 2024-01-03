Weather - Floods on many rivers in the north and east of Bavaria

Continuous rain has caused many rivers to rise in the north and east of Bavaria and has also led to flooding in some places. According to the Flood Information Service (HND) of the Bavarian State Office for the Environment (LfU) in Augsburg on Wednesday, several water levels in Upper and Lower Franconia exceeded reporting level 3.

Level 3 was reported for the Lauer in the district of Bad Kissingen and for the Steinach in the district of Coburg. The peak of the flood also reached level 3 on the River Regen near Cham in the Upper Palatinate and on the Franconian Saale near Bad Kissingen and Wolfsmünster in Lower Franconia, where individual built-up properties, cellars and streets could be flooded.

The police headquarters in Upper and Lower Fran conia each reported around 20 weather-related incidents on Wednesday morning. For example, smaller roads were flooded and trees had fallen.

For parts of Upper and Lower Franconia as well as the Upper Palatinate, the HND was expecting further flooding and many rivers to reach reporting level 3. For the Kemmern gauge on the Main in the district of Bamberg, for example, the HND no longer expected to reach reporting level 4 on Thursday or Friday. Level 4 could be exceeded at Regen in Cham. Reporting level 4 means that built-up areas could be flooded on a large scale.

The German Weather Service continues to expect continuous rainfall of 50 to 60 liters per square meter within 48 hours. In the Rhön, Frankenwald and Fichtelgebirge regions as well as the Bavarian Forest, it could even be between 60 and 80 liters per square meter in some areas. At the same time, it will remain very windy with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour in some areas. In the south of Bavaria, however, the sun is expected to come out.

From Thursday during the course of the day, there should be increasing sunshine, at least in parts of Bavaria. In Franconia and the Bavarian Forest, however, the DWD is still expecting rain on Friday and Saturday and snowfall at higher altitudes from 600 to 800 meters.

