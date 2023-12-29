District of Osterholz - Floods: Municipality issues ban on setting off fireworks

The flood-affected municipality of Lilienthal in the district of Osterholz has ordered a ban on the burning of fireworks for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day due to the tense situation. The municipality issued a general decree to this effect on Friday morning. "The fire department is usually called out very frequently on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. There is no capacity for possible operations triggered by the setting off of fireworks," it said in a statement. The fire department is working around the clock to protect the dykes and the population.

A spokeswoman said that the situation was still tense and the water levels were very high. On Thursday night, a street in the municipality was evacuated for safety reasons as a dyke was threatening to become unstable. According to the spokesperson, 338 people are registered in the affected area. The evacuation is still ongoing and it is unclear when it could end, the spokeswoman said.

Source: www.stern.de