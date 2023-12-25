Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsspdhanoverlower saxonyweatherfloodbremenbad weatherchristmasfloodingoperational forcestephan becausesebastian lechnercdu

Floods: Minister President Weil thanks emergency services

Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil has thanked the firefighters and volunteers in the fight against flooding. "Firefighters all over Lower Saxony are having a restless Christmas because they have to fight the floods," said the SPD politician on Monday. Many of them are members of...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Floods: Minister President Weil thanks emergency services

Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil has thanked the firefighters and volunteers in the fight against flooding. "Firefighters all over Lower Saxony are having a restless Christmas because they have to fight the floods," said the SPD politician on Monday. Many of them are members of the volunteer fire departments. "Many thanks to all full-time and volunteer firefighters for this very special commitment," said Weil.

According to the state chancellery, the head of government will visit a situation center and an emergency site on Tuesday to gain his own impression of the flood situation. The exact location was not yet announced on Monday evening.

Lower Saxony's CDU leader Sebastian Lechner also commented on the tense situation. "Our thoughts are with the people who do not have a peaceful holiday season because their cellars are flooded or they have to secure their belongings against the floods," said the leader of the CDU parliamentary group in the state parliament. The commitment of the many tireless full-time and volunteer helpers is admirable. "Our helpers are working non-stop to keep the damage and danger to the population as low as possible. We are deeply indebted to them," emphasized Lechner.

BSH water level forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two injured and five vehicles damaged in accident

Two people have been injured and five vehicles damaged in an accident on the Autobahn 6 near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district). According to police reports on Monday, a 24-year-old woman lost control of her car, presumably due to an object on the road. The vehicle skidded, hit a truck and then...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest