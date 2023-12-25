Storm - Floods: Minister President Weil thanks emergency services

Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil has thanked the firefighters and volunteers in the fight against flooding. "Firefighters all over Lower Saxony are having a restless Christmas because they have to fight the floods," said the SPD politician on Monday. Many of them are members of the volunteer fire departments. "Many thanks to all full-time and volunteer firefighters for this very special commitment," said Weil.

According to the state chancellery, the head of government will visit a situation center and an emergency site on Tuesday to gain his own impression of the flood situation. The exact location was not yet announced on Monday evening.

Lower Saxony's CDU leader Sebastian Lechner also commented on the tense situation. "Our thoughts are with the people who do not have a peaceful holiday season because their cellars are flooded or they have to secure their belongings against the floods," said the leader of the CDU parliamentary group in the state parliament. The commitment of the many tireless full-time and volunteer helpers is admirable. "Our helpers are working non-stop to keep the damage and danger to the population as low as possible. We are deeply indebted to them," emphasized Lechner.

BSH water level forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de