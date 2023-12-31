Weather - Floods in NRW take a breather - new continuous rain is coming

A weekend with little precipitation has brought a brief respite to the flood regions in North Rhine-Westphalia. "Overall, the trend in water levels is downwards," said a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Environment when asked by the German Press Agency on Saturday. The water levels also continued to fall on Sunday - on the Rhine near Cologne by around 50 centimetres to around six meters, according to estimates by the waterways administration WSV for Sunday. This means that the restrictions on shipping could be lifted completely.

After what is expected to be a relatively dry New Year's Eve with only occasional showers, the German Weather Service DWD is forecasting significantly worse weather and a "continuous rain situation" for Monday evening and Tuesday night. According to the DWD, 40 to 60 liters of water per square meter could fall within 48 hours as of Sunday afternoon. In some cases, as much as 80 liters and thus severe weather precipitation is possible.

This means that the flood areas in NRW, especially along the Weser and Lippe rivers, are likely to face new burdens.

On Sunday, only four water levels were above the information value 3, exclusively in the Weser area in East Westphalia. This means that built-up areas around it could also be flooded to a greater extent. Information value 2 was still exceeded at several water levels on the Lippe.

In view of the easing of the situation on the Lippe and its tributary Glenne, the district of Soest had already lifted the major emergency situation for the entire district on Saturday. However, this does not mean that the all-clear has been given, especially in view of the forecasts. Lippstadt and Lippetal are being monitored in particular. Due to the very high groundwater levels, further cellars were also in danger of flooding. The district of Soest is still urgently advising against entering riverbank areas or dykes.

The city of Minden had already warned on Friday that the massive flooding of the past few days had led to a contamination of the drinking water with bacteria. The contamination with germs could cause diarrhea and other illnesses. The public health department has issued a boiling order for the city's drinking water.

In the meantime, a disinfection system has been installed in a municipal waterworks. It is not necessary to extend the boiling order to neighboring communities, the city announced on Saturday. The population had also been informed in part via fire department loudspeaker vans.

