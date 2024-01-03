Floods in Lower Saxony: Minister expects "a few more hard days"

The situation is particularly critical in the north-west between the Weser and Ems rivers. "Unfortunately, the water levels are rising again there," said Behrens. The dykes have already been in the water for many days and are very soaked. The meadows are also "widely flooded" and there are still some towns that are threatened by flooding.

In Lower Saxony in particular, but also in other federal states, the emergency services have been battling the masses of water for days. After a short, rain-free break, it has been raining again in large parts of Germany since Tuesday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is expected to continue raining, sometimes heavily, into Thursday. From the Baltic coast via Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony to the Black Forest and the eastern and south-eastern low mountain ranges, heavy rainfall is expected in some areas.

Behrens emphasized that there have been no material problems so far. The helpers were filling thousands of sandbags every day. However, she is concerned about the weather.

The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation once again warned of an aggravation of the flood situation in the Hase river basin and elsewhere. There is a "risk of major flooding", the authority stated on Wednesday. The situation in Oldenburg also remains critical due to the high water level of the Hunte. A mobile dyke was set up on Monday. Several hundred people are threatened with evacuation.

