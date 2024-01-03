Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsweserpairstillemslower saxony:hardcalculates"adays"inbrspdwithdaniela behrensministerfloodlower saxony

Floods in Lower Saxony: Minister expects "a few more hard days"

Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) expects the situation to remain tense due to the flooding. "We still have a few tough days ahead of us to fight this flood," said Behrens on Bavarian radio on Wednesday.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Land under water in Verden an der Aller.aussiedlerbote.de
Land under water in Verden an der Aller.aussiedlerbote.de

Floods in Lower Saxony: Minister expects "a few more hard days"

The situation is particularly critical in the north-west between the Weser and Ems rivers. "Unfortunately, the water levels are rising again there," said Behrens. The dykes have already been in the water for many days and are very soaked. The meadows are also "widely flooded" and there are still some towns that are threatened by flooding.

In Lower Saxony in particular, but also in other federal states, the emergency services have been battling the masses of water for days. After a short, rain-free break, it has been raining again in large parts of Germany since Tuesday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is expected to continue raining, sometimes heavily, into Thursday. From the Baltic coast via Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony to the Black Forest and the eastern and south-eastern low mountain ranges, heavy rainfall is expected in some areas.

Behrens emphasized that there have been no material problems so far. The helpers were filling thousands of sandbags every day. However, she is concerned about the weather.

The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation once again warned of an aggravation of the flood situation in the Hase river basin and elsewhere. There is a "risk of major flooding", the authority stated on Wednesday. The situation in Oldenburg also remains critical due to the high water level of the Hunte. A mobile dyke was set up on Monday. Several hundred people are threatened with evacuation.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Raise your leg

Would you like a little more? Audi is launching a special edition of the Q8 e-tron to coincide with the Dakar Rally. In addition to a few visual extras such as a roof basket and flared wheel arches, the body is also 65 millimetres higher. is also 65 millimeters higher. We ventured out into...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
The small river Hunte has burst its banks near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lower Saxony wants to examine flood aid

Lower Saxony's state government wants to examine how those affected by the floods can be helped financially. This was announced by Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) in Hanover on Wednesday. However, it was not yet possible to quantify the majority of the damage because they were still under...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public