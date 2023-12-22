Skip to content
Floods in Hesse over the holidays

Due to persistent rain, a new flood situation is looming in Hesse over Christmas. As the German Weather Service is also expecting rainfall in the coming days, water levels are likely to rise over the holidays, as the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG)

Vines on the banks of the Rhine near Eltville are under water. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Due to persistent rain, a new flood situation is looming in Hesse over Christmas. As the German Weather Service is also expecting precipitation in the coming days, water levels are likely to rise over the holidays, as the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced in Wiesbaden on Thursday.

The HLNUG expects the first flood levels to be exceeded on Thursday evening and on Friday night. The focus of the flood situation is on the Weser and Lahn catchment areas. In southern Hesse, the Kinzig and Nidda catchment areas and the Taunus waters are particularly affected. Exceedances of higher reporting levels are also possible, it said.

The Werra, Weser, Rhine and Neckar are also likely to exceed reporting levels in the coming days, but the forecasts are still uncertain, according to HLNUG. The water levels in the Hessian section of the Main also rose significantly, but according to previous forecasts, no reporting levels should be exceeded by the end of the week.

