Floods in Germany: Maps with warnings and water levels

It has been raining and storming in Germany for days - the rainfall is causing heavy flooding in many places, but is easing towards the weekend. However, there is still no all-clear in the flood areas. Numerous warnings are still being issued on the overarching flood portal of the federal states on Thursday. Threshold values have been exceeded at the water gauges on a number of rivers, and there is also a flood warning from the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) for the Baltic Sea.

Floods in Germany: map shows current warnings

The map below shows current flood warnings, the data comes from the German Flood Portal (LHP). The map is regularly updated automatically. The graphic is provided by n-tv.de, which, like stern, belongs to RTL Deutschland.

The LHP can be found atthis link.

Meanwhile, in Hanover, a swimmer apparently triggered a major operation in the flood waters, according to the police. After an emergency call was initially received on Thursday, a large-scale search and rescue operation followed for a reported person in the water. During the course of the operation, witnesses reported that a person from the area described had left the high water in a wetsuit and ridden away on a bicycle.

As mentioned at the beginning, however, an end to the flooding is in sight, it is getting colder again and winter is making a comeback, announced the German Weather Service (DWD) on Thursday: "The precipitation in the plagued flood areas is decreasing more and more and turning into snow". Will this now lead to more ice and slippery conditions in the flooded areas? This depends, among other things, on the flow velocities of the water surfaces and cannot yet be estimated, the DWD said.

