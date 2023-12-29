Skip to content
Floods have an impact on agriculture

The flood situation is having a considerable impact on agriculture and forestry in Lower Saxony. Agricultural land is particularly affected along the Weser, Aller and Ems rivers, the Ministry of Agriculture in Hanover announced on Friday.

The flooding is particularly problematic for arable farms in locations with heavy soil conditions that are already prone to waterlogging. Winter wheat and winter barley, for example, are affected. Due to the waterlogging and the associated lack of oxygen in the soil, the plants can absorb fewer nutrients. Prolonged waterlogging can therefore result in lower yields.

The floods in the affected regions also have a significant impact on the wildlife population, the ministry added. The habitat with the necessary retreat areas in winter becomes scarcer, the animals find less food and therefore have to leave their habitats in some cases.

Source: www.stern.de

