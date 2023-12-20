Rainfall - Floods expected on the Saale

The district administration of the Saale-Orla district is expecting a significant rise in water levels along the Saale due to the predicted rainfall. However, it is not to be feared that houses along the river will be threatened, the office announced on Wednesday. However, the companies involved in the construction of the new bridge over the Saale near Saaldorf have been asked to clear the construction site so that the Bleiloch dam is fully available for flood protection. The owners of boats on the banks of the Hohenwartestausee have been asked to secure them.

According to forecasts, up to 80 liters of precipitation per square meter are expected to fall in 72 hours in the low mountain ranges of the Thuringian Forest and the Thuringian Slate Mountains. It is therefore expected that the guideline value for the start of the report will be exceeded at several gauges on the Saale during Thursday. The flood peak will be reached on Friday, according to forecasts from the Flood News Center. The weather is not expected to calm down until Tuesday.

Saale-Orladistrict office

