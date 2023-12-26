Storm - Floods: Evacuation in the Mansfeld-Südharz district

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz (Saxony-Anhalt) has ordered the residents of the village of Thürungen to evacuate due to the threat of flooding at the full Kelbra reservoir and the Helme river. "All residents are called upon to leave their homes by 6 p.m. at the latest," a spokeswoman for the district announced on Tuesday afternoon. There are around 180 people involved.

They should go to relatives or friends, she said. Emergency accommodation has been set up in Ziegelhüttenstraße in Kelbra. Thürungen belongs to the municipality of Goldene Aue.

After the continuous rainfall over the past few days, the Kelbra reservoir has reached its capacity limit and there is a risk of flooding in the villages along the Helme. According to the district, places in the municipalities of Goldene Aue, Südharz, Sangerhausen and Allstedt are affected. Residents there should also prepare for possible evacuations.

