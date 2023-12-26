Skip to content
Floods: Dresden Christmas Circus cancels performances

Due to the tense flood situation, the Dresden Christmas Circus not far from the Elbe has temporarily suspended operations. The organizer announced on its website on Tuesday that the water was threatening to burst its banks.

"We have therefore decided to partially evacuate the site and secure the facilities for reasons of safety for people and animals, so that there is no further risk for our artists, staff and animals at this time." An ecumenical church service that was planned for Tuesday morning was also affected.

Information from the Dresden Christmas Circus

