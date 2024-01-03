Storm - Floods: Decision on Bundeswehr deployment still open

A decision on Bundeswehr assistance in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt is to be made in the course of Wednesday. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz has asked for support from January 8th, said a Bundeswehr spokeswoman. A decision on this is to be made in the early afternoon.

According to district administrator André Schröder, around 400 helpers coordinated by the crisis team are currently on duty. There are also several hundred civilian volunteers. The towns of Kelbra, Berga, Martinsried, Roßla and Oberröblingen are affected by the flooding of the Helme. There is an evacuation recommendation for the village of Thürungen, said Schröder.

Source: www.stern.de