Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfederal armed forcesbad weatherflood zonefloodweatherclimateandré schröderdistrict of mansfeld-südharzgermanysaxony-anhalt

Floods: Decision on Bundeswehr deployment still open

A decision on Bundeswehr assistance in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt is to be made in the course of Wednesday. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz has asked for support from January 8th, said a Bundeswehr spokeswoman. A decision on this is to be made in the early afternoon.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A woman wears a Bundeswehr uniform. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A woman wears a Bundeswehr uniform. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Floods: Decision on Bundeswehr deployment still open

A decision on Bundeswehr assistance in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt is to be made in the course of Wednesday. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz has asked for support from January 8th, said a Bundeswehr spokeswoman. A decision on this is to be made in the early afternoon.

According to district administrator André Schröder, around 400 helpers coordinated by the crisis team are currently on duty. There are also several hundred civilian volunteers. The towns of Kelbra, Berga, Martinsried, Roßla and Oberröblingen are affected by the flooding of the Helme. There is an evacuation recommendation for the village of Thürungen, said Schröder.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Sandbags lying on a country road at the entrance to Sandkrug near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain: Flood situation worsens in some regions

The rain has once again exacerbated the flooding situation in some regions of Lower Saxony. Water levels have risen again, particularly in the catchment areas of the Hunte near Bremen and the Hase in Emsland, according to the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest