Floods bring back bad memories on the Ahr

Hours of rain and images of flooding from the north and east of Germany: many people along the Ahr are tense and worried these days, but also feel sympathy for those affected who have to leave their homes or are fighting for the stability of the dykes. "Many people tingle when it rains," says Ahr district councillor Cornelia Weigand (non-party) in an interview with the German Press Agency in Mainz. When it rains cats and dogs and the sky is dark gray, she also catches herself saying, "It's only raining for two hours now and it's not threatening". "But there are also a lot of very traumatized people in the district who can't sleep and can't get a bite to eat when it rains." She hopes that they take advantage of the help on offer and that it is sufficient.

Although the water level on the Middle Ahr is currently around 1.30 to 1.40 meters above normal, there is currently no threat of flooding like in northern Germany or even during the flood disaster on 14/15 July 2021. "The situation is not yet problematic on the Ahr and it also looks as if it will remain relatively calm," emphasizes Weigand. But also: "We are constantly monitoring the water levels." The vegetation on the banks of the Ahr is also still very sparse. "Since the flood, it looks different and is wider; when there is a lot of rain, it is noisy and flows faster." This also worries many people.

The district administrator called on people to inform themselves. The opportunities for this are better than they were on the night of the disaster around two and a half years ago. There is now the "Meine Pegel" app and maps that can be viewed online in Rhineland-Palatinate, which provide information about the dangers of possible flash floods. Users can zoom in to individual locations, even to their local street, and see the consequences of heavy rainfall of varying intensity. However, Weigand called on residents and building contractors to make sure that the banks of the Ahr are kept clear and that building materials are not deposited there.

Weigand appealed to the federal states and the federal government to expand disaster protection and tailor it more closely to different weather events in different regions. "This costs work and money, but it is necessary," emphasizes the district administrator. "Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more severe as a result of climate change." The district of Ahrweiler is currently setting up a staff unit for fire and disaster protection. In addition, despite the efforts of the state government, another five million euros will be spent on fire and disaster protection this year. Local authorities are also investing in their fire departments.

