Floods and storms in the UK and France

Great Britain is struggling with the consequences of storm "Henk". According to the British news agency PA, there were train cancellations and delays on Wednesday morning. Around 10,000 households had no electricity. Flood warnings were issued in a number of places - in the central English city of York, for example, the river overflowed its banks.

The storm had brought heavy winds and rain on Tuesday. Wind speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour were measured on the Isle of Wight off the coast of southern England, according to the weather service. In south London, a woman was hit by a fallen tree.

Flooding in France

Flooding following storm "Henk" led to local power cuts, evacuations and disruption to drinking water supplies in northern France. In the Pas-de-Calais department, where the highest storm warning level was declared, almost 600 firefighters were deployed on Wednesday, according to the prefecture in Arras.

After heavy rain caused several rivers to overflow, almost 200 people had to leave their homes. The drinking water supply was interrupted for 2100 people and 1450 residents had no electricity. A number of roads were closed due to the masses of water.

After France requested help with high-capacity pumps at EU level, several countries offered support. The Czech Republic, for example, sent a team of 18 firefighters with two high-capacity pumps, an all-terrain vehicle and a rescue boat. It is expected that the emergency services will remain on site for around two weeks, according to a spokesperson for the state fire department in Prague on Wednesday. Help was also expected from Slovakia and the Netherlands.

Northern France was already hit by flooding at the beginning of November, and the water had not yet drained from a number of areas. The ground is completely soaked.

