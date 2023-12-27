Storm - Flooding in NRW continues: Many water levels above threshold

Despite local breaks in the rain, numerous streams and rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia continue to flood. The Weser in the east of the state continues to be the worst affected, according to the NRW State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv). The "major flood", which can cause large-scale flooding in built-up areas, continued there on Wednesday morning. The threshold value of the highest level 3 was still exceeded at four gauging stations, with a downward or persistent trend.

At 18 gauging stations in NRW, the water levels were above the threshold value of level 2, at which individual properties and cellars can be flooded. One gauge on the Ems and three on the Lippe recorded rises in the morning, as reported by the State Environment Agency. At a further 33 gauges on other NRW watercourses, the level 1 value, at which agricultural and forestry land can be flooded, was still exceeded in the morning. "All other water levels are stagnating or already falling again," said a Lanuv spokeswoman.

The authority did not give the all-clear. Although there is currently a phase of slight easing at the water levels, heavier rainfall is expected from Friday.

Meanwhile, the high water on the Rhine in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Duisburg has reached or exceeded its highest levels. The authorities expect water levels to fall in the coming days. High water mark II, at which navigation is suspended, has not been reached in any case.

Flood portal NRW Cologne water level forecast

Source: www.stern.de