Flood - Flooding in Hambühren near Celle

According to the district of Celle, Hambühren near Celle is experiencing flooding due to an overloaded sewage system. The groundwater is rising massively, so pumps have been installed to get the situation under control, the district of Celle announced on Sunday afternoon. The population was asked to reduce their drinking water consumption and, when pumping out cellars, not to direct the water into a drain, but into the garden or onto the street.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de