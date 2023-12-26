Skip to content
Flooded Windehausen must not be entered

Several streets and adjacent fields in Heringen-Windehausen are under water. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A ban on entering the flooded and largely evacuated town of Windehausen in northern Thuringia was imposed on Tuesday. This is intended to keep the limited access for the rescue services free and disaster tourists away, said Matthias Marquardt, mayor of the town of Heringen, to which Windehausen belongs. "The situation is currently still critical, but stable."

This Wednesday, the crisis team will decide whether and when residents can return to their homes. Windehausen was evacuated on a voluntary basis over Christmas. According to the mayor, around 100 of the almost 500 inhabitants remain in the village.

