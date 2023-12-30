Near London - Flooded tunnels: Eurostar cancels more than a dozen trains

Train connections between the European continent and the British capital were canceled on Saturday due to flooded rail tunnels near London. As can be seen on the Eurostar operator's website, more than a dozen connections from Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam to London and in the opposite direction were canceled in the morning.

Eurostar passengers stranded in London

Regional train operator Southeastern Railway announced that there would be no trains on the high-speed route, which is used by Eurostar trains passing through the Eurotunnel under the English Channel, until the end of the day. Rail travelers were asked to look for alternative connections. British media reported on frustrated travelers at St. Pancras station in London, whose plans for New Year's Eve were in danger of falling through.

At lunchtime, Eurostar announced that 15 more services had been canceled and apologized for the difficulties. "Eurostar is extremely sorry for the unforeseen problems affecting our customers and services. We understand that this is a very important time to get home after the festive period and before the New Year," the statement continued.

According to Southeastern Railway, the flooded section of track is two tunnels that run under the River Thames at Ebbsfleet station in Kent. Both have been closed due to flooding. This is the second time in ten days that Eurostar trains have been affected by severe disruption, after Eurotunnel workers went on strike just before Christmas.

Source: www.stern.de