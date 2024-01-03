Flood situation - Flooded cellars and roads in Schleswig-Holstein

Persistent rainfall and squalls have led to flooded cellars and streets in parts of Schleswig-Holstein. The water level of the Obertrave near Lübeck was 1.06 meters above sea level at around midday on Wednesday, according to the police. Manhole covers overflowed and some streets in Lübeck and Travemünde were under water.

Rainfall is expected to continue and the risk of flooding is expected to increase. According to the police, people should avoid the affected areas during this time and not drive their vehicles through flooded streets. Cars should be removed from the affected areas. There were no injuries due to the flooding.

The water level of the Elbe also rose in Lauenburg: "The maximum level has almost been reached," said Mayor Thorben Brackmann (CDU). The water level is around 7.90 meters, which is about three meters above the normal level. The first cellars in the town had filled up and the Elbe hiking trail and some parking lots were flooded - the access roads had been closed.

However, the fire department has not yet been deployed, as the cellars have to fill up in order to ensure the structural stability of the houses. When the water level of the Elbe drops, the water will flow out of the affected cellars again. If this is not the case, pumps will be used to help, the mayor continued. So far, there has been no danger to life and limb.

In the district of Pinneberg, the fire department has been in action since Wednesday night. Numerous soils and ditches were unable to absorb any more water, causing the cellars of several houses in the municipalities of Moorrege and Bilsen to fill up. Emergency crews had to protect the affected houses with sandbags or pump out the flooded cellars. In addition, some trees fell over - no people were injured.

According to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD), the continuous rain is expected to continue into the evening. Gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour are expected in some areas. On the other hand, frost and snowfall are expected on Thursday night. According to the DWD, the roads may therefore become slippery.

In addition, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency warned of a storm surge on the Baltic Sea coast. Water levels of more than one meter above normal are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. The city of Kiel had not reported any restrictions due to the high water levels by the afternoon.

The Rendsburg transporter bridge, on the other hand, had to suspend operations. However, this was not due to the rainfall or the increased water levels in the Kiel Canal, but to the winds, said a spokesperson for the Kiel Canal Waterways and Shipping Authority. Due to the stormy gusts, the ferry could no longer dock safely and was therefore at a standstill.

Forecast DWD, as of 10.29 a.m. PM of the Lübeck police Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency

Source: www.stern.de