Flood waters inundate Serengeti Park Hodenhagen

The situation in the Serengeti Park in Lower Saxony continues to worsen as water levels rise and the first animals are already being evacuated. There is still hope that an absolute emergency will not occur and giraffes or antelopes will also have to be relocated.

The first animals in the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Lower Saxony, have been evacuated due to the flooding. A spokeswoman said that water had entered some of the stables of the jungle safari with more than 200 monkeys. Lemurs, varis, prairie dogs and meerkats had to leave their enclosures and were now housed elsewhere on the grounds north of Hanover.

Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and the SPD's Federal Chairman Lars Klingbeil came to see the situation at the zoo. According to the park, large parts of the grounds are flooded and in some cases cannot be reached at all or can only be reached with Unimogs or tractors.

In the north-east of the site, administrative and supply buildings, restaurants, stores and some of the lodges are surrounded by masses of water. "The water levels have risen overnight, which we find very worrying," said the zoo spokeswoman.

The situation is particularly critical at the Masai Mara Lodges, where antelopes and giraffes are housed alongside huts for overnight stays. Water has already entered the stables there too. "The water is currently still below the edge of the hooves and we are filling it up with straw," said the spokesperson. In an emergency, the huge animals would have to be evacuated. "You have to think carefully about moving a giraffe. It's not entirely safe."

THW builds dams

The electricity had to be cut off temporarily for the entire site. The park is now using several emergency generators to heat the stables and prepare drinking water. Park employees and emergency services from the fire department and THW built temporary dams to secure the animal stables.

The Meiße River, which has burst its banks, borders the zoo. There are also several watercourses and lakes on the site that have overflowed due to the rising groundwater. The park is home to lions, rhinos, tigers and elephants, among others.

